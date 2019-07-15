Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, August 3, 2019
"1020" - First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Redondo Beach, California, who pitches her high-tech product to discover hidden secrets about your cat. An entrepreneur from St. Louis, Missouri, presents his men's fashion accessory that will help every man look extra refined, and a former "Shark Tank" entrepreneur from Pleasantville, California, who was shredded by the Sharks during his first visit, returns to the Tank for his shot at redemption with his line of all-electric water sports equipment. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Miami Gardens, Florida, who introduces his delicious, multipurpose dip on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, AUG. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/28/19)
In a "Shark Tank" update, to inspire high school students across the country to become entrepreneurs, four high school students from Boca Raton, Florida, won the opportunity to chat with their favorite Shark, and one lucky student won a grand prize to visit the Sharks on set during a taping.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John.
Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin are the executive producers of "Shark Tank," which is based on the Japanese "Dragons' Den" format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.
