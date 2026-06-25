Lizzy Caplan Joins Rob Mac in FX's FAR CRY Limited Series

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Lizzy Caplan has joined the cast of Far Cry, FX’s new anthology series based on Ubisoft’s global hit video game franchise. She will appear alongside Rob Mac in the series, which sees each season set in a new setting and following a new cast of characters. The show will be available on FX, Hulu and Disney+ internationally. No word yet on her role.

Lizzy Caplan most recently starred in Netflix’s six-episode conspiracy thriller “Zero Day” and the FX limited series “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress. She also led the Paramount+ series “Fatal Attraction,” appeared in the Lionsgate thriller Cobweb directed by Samuel Bodin, and starred in Showtime’s critically acclaimed drama “Masters of Sex,” for which she received both Emmy and Critics' Choice Award nominations.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Caplan will also star in season 5 of The Morning Show. She will play the role of Gwen, a Broadway theater director, in the Apple series.

FX’s “Far Cry” is executive produced by Noah Hawley, who created FX’s Emmy-winning anthology series “Fargo” and “Alien: Earth” for television through his 26 Keys production banner, and Rob Mac, creator of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and Executive Producer of the Emmy-winning “Welcome to Wrexham” through his production banner More Better Productions.

In addition to Mac and Hawley, the series is executive produced by Simon Emanuel, Emilia Serrano for 26 Keys, Nick Frenkel for 3 Arts, Monica Macer, Peter Calloway, John Campisi, and Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television. The series will be produced by FX Productions.

Since 2004, Far Cry has more than 100 million unique players and is one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises. The award-winning Far Cry franchise is known for the exhilaration of the first-person shootouts, organic open world playgrounds, unique stories and memorable antagonists.

Photo Credit: Linda Kallerus/FX

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