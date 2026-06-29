DRACULA - O MUSICAL Will Open at Teatro das Artes in São Paulo

NEW! Brazil Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brazil & beyond. Sign Up

A new Brazilian production of Drácula – O Musical will begin performances at Teatro das Artes in São Paulo on June 30 and continue through July 28, 2026.

The musical, based on Bram Stoker's classic gothic novel, follows Count Dracula's arrival in England and the battle against the vampire led by Professor Abraham Van Helsing. The production combines original music, large-scale staging and special effects to bring the iconic horror story to the stage. Performances are scheduled throughout the engagement, with Tuesday evening performances among the listed dates.

Eventim, the show's official ticketing partner, has tickets on sale for the run, with availability varying by performance. Audience members can purchase tickets through the official Eventim website or at authorized box office locations.

The production is presented at Teatro das Artes, located within Shopping Eldorado in São Paulo. While the current ticket listing identifies the venue and performance schedule, casting information has not yet been published on the official ticketing page.

Need more Brazil Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows