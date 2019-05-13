Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, May 29, 2019

"The Code" - After discovering that the four digit pin code the Otto family uses for everything spells out Greg's ex-girlfriend's name, Katie gets upset and retaliates by dragging out old gifts from past boyfriends. Meanwhile, the kids' current love lives take a hit as Taylor and Trip argue over her relationship with Pierce (Milo Manheim); and Oliver and Gina's relationship goes south when they both apply for a ballet scholarship that only one of them gets, on "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/7/18)

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris. Wendie Malick guest stars as Kathryn. Milo Manheim guest stars as Pierce.

"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.

"The Code" was written by Anthony Lombardo and directed by Chris Koch.





"American Housewife" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.