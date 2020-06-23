Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV: AMERICA, THIS IS YOU! on ABC - Saturday, June 27, 2020
In celebration of "AFV"'s milestone 30-year anniversary, ABC will rebroadcast "AFV: America, This is You!," SATURDAY, JUNE 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The special retrospective takes a closer look at the history of the iconic series, including how it originated, the evolution over 30 seasons and its significant influence on Pop culture, as well as how changes in technology impacted the show. Additionally, the episode unlocks some of the most memorable video clips in "AFV"'s coveted vault, revealing interviews with past contestants all grown up and how their appearances affected their lives. Audiences can also see some familiar faces, including current host Alfonso Ribeiro and former hosts Bob Saget and Tom Bergeron, reminiscing about "AFV"'s legacy and their individual styles of hosting. (TV-PG) The special can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/8/19)
Vin Di Bona, Michele Nasraway and Jonathan Buss serve as executive producers of this special retrospective.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
