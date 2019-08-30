Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES on THE CW - Thursday, September 19, 2019
SEASON FINALE - "Trilogy" is the final episode of the "Two Sentence Horror Stories" anthology series, pulling three stories into one: ""Ma" (directed by Vera Miao) is a supernatural horror about a young woman's new romance and her Chinese mother and the lengths she will go to keep her "perfect" daughter home; "Guilt Trip" (directed by JD Dillard) is a hitchhiker horror tome following a good Samaritan who is forced to rethink her decision on the dark and isolated road with the stranger in her car; and "Singularity" (directed by Vera Miao) is a technology, body-horror story centered on a biohacker tapping into more than just the internet. Original airdate 9/19/2019.
TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is an anthology of contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, this anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and inclusive generation.
With dizzying advancements in technology, social progress, inequality and environmental degradation...the things that haunt us are still the same.
Executive produced by Vera Miao ("Best Friends Forever"), Emily Wiedemann ("Creative Control") and Chazz Carfora ("Stories From The Felt"), TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is from Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.
