Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, January 22, 2020
"Game Night" - Geoff struggles to keep his living arrangement with Erica and Barry a secret from Beverly during game night, while Adam goes to his guidance teacher for a lesson in being cool so he can get closer to a NEW GIRL in chemistry class, on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Alex Jennings as Carla, Nate Hartley as Dan, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Zach Callison as Corbett, Theo Barnes as Brian Walls, Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Steve Guttenberg as Dr. Katman and Anthony Michael Hall as Mr. Perott.
"Game Night" was written by Kristen Lange, with a story by Adam F. Goldberg and Kristen Lange, and directed by Nora Kirkpatrick.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
