Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
8:00-8:30 p.m. – THE CONNERS: “Parent Traps and Heart Attacks” (504)
When a relative passes away unexpectedly, THE FAMILY must debate about who should gain custody of a jaded nephew, who is just shy of his 18th birthday.
The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky - grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
