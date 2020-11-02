Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

"Birthdays, Babies and Emotional Support Chickens" - It's Beverly Rose's first birthday - but it's not all cake and candles - when Becky and Emilio disagree on what kind of party they should have. Meanwhile, Jackie is introduced to someone who wants to be more than friends when "The Conners" airs WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

"Birthdays, Babies and Emotional Support Chickens" was written by Bruce Rasmussen and directed by Fred Savage.

"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Werner Entertainment.

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.