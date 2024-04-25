9 TO 5 Reimagining Coming from Jennifer Aniston and 20th Century Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Variety, Jennifer Aniston will be producing a reimagining of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 for 20th Century Studios.

Aniston will be producing through her production company Echo Films, alongside co-founder Kristin Hahn.

The script for the reimagining is being written by Diablo Cody, who previously scripted Juno, Jennifer's Body and the recent horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein.

Little is known about the specifics of this version of the story, but the original 1980 film (and subsequent stage musical) is set in the late 1970s and follows three female coworkers who, when pushed to the boiling point, concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains otherwise engaged, the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

The original film starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton, who also wrote the title song. In 2009, 9 to 5: The Musical hit Broadway with new songs by Dolly Parton, and a book by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the film.

Photo credit: Walter McBride