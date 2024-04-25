Scoop: Coming Up on ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Frank and Emily get a break in their exotic animal ring case. Shred and Rick bond over their romantic woes. Victoria and Patel’s father accidentally kiss in the all-new “Bulls and Potbellies” episode of ANIMAL CONTROL airing Wednesday, May 1 (9:02-9:32 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ANC-208) (TV-14 L, S)

Animal Control ushers in mating season for its second installment – for both the animals and the officers who protect them. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, ANIMAL CONTROL follows a group of local ANIMAL CONTROL workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric ANIMAL CONTROL officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost SUPERHUMAN ability to understand ANIMALS. Humans...not so much.



In addition to McHale, ANIMAL CONTROL stars Michael Rowland as Fred “Shred” Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as VICTORIA Sands and Gerry Dee recurs as Templeton Dudge. Season two guest stars include Ken Jeong as expert (and unhinged) dog trainer Roman Park, Sarah Chalke as Yazmin, a love interest FROM Frank’s past, Thomas Lennon as Frank’s brother Patrick, and Krystal Smith in the recurring role of Bettany, Emily’s tenacious, tough, sometimes frightening assistant.



Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, KING of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media) and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.