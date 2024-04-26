MEAN GIRLS, BACK TO THE FUTURE & More to Perform at Free Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago's free SUMMER CONCERT will return to Millennium Park on August 12, 2024. Hosted by ABC7 talent, The FREE BROADWAY IN CHICAGO SUMMER CONCERT, sponsored by ABC 7 Chicago, will take place on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 6:15 pm at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park (201 E Randolph St). The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert at Millennium Park is presented with the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). Fans can expect selections from BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, which will start performances the following day at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, hot from Broadway A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, & JULIET, and SOME LIKE IT HOT, returning favorites LES MISÉRABLES, MEAN GIRLS, and AIN’T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, and a performance from the 30th Anniversary Production of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.

The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert is presented in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Every summer in Millennium Park, the City of Chicago proudly presents symphonic music, dance, opera, Broadway hits and more—performed by some of Chicago’s best-loved cultural institutions. For the latest news and events, visit millenniumpark.org.

For more information on the Summer Concert and Broadway In Chicago, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.