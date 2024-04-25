Mitch Rowland Releases Two New Songs For Record Store Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On April 20 as part of Record Store Day, acclaimed California- and U.K.-based musician Mitch Rowland celebrated indie music retailers with the physical 7” vinyl release of two brand new tracks, “Carry On With Your Tea / Nothing Is True.” Now, he is releasing both of those tracks digitally.

“Following my debut album, Come June, these two songs were written to be paired together for Record Store Day. I only buy locally wherever I am, so it means a lot to be involved,” says Rowland.

GRAMMY-winning songwriter Rowland released his critically acclaimed debut album, Come June, via Erskine Records/Giant Music at the end of 2023. He recently wrapped a North American tour, which also found him performing the Come June song “All the Way Back” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a pick-up band consisting of Ben Harper, producer and multi-instrumentalist Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith), bassist Jerry Borgé (Ziggy Marley, Jonathan Wilson, Jackson Browne), engineer and musician Matt Schuessler (Kurt Vile, Cat Power) and bandmate and wife Sarah Jones (Harry Styles).

Rowland found himself working at a pizza joint when he was given the opportunity to write with Harry Styles for his self-titled debut. That led to the two being long-term collaborators, yielding hits like “Meet Me in the Hallway,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden,” a place for Rowland in Styles’ touring band, and the distinction of being the first artist signed to Styles' label, Erskine. “Here Comes The Comeback” was originally written by Rowland for Styles’ Harry’s House, but Rowland ultimately kept the song for Come June. The studio recording features backing vocals from Styles himself.

Come June debuted Top 10 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Albums, Top New Artist Albums and Billboard Folk/Americana Charts, and Top 20 on the Billboard Emerging Artist, Current Alternative Albums and Current Rock Albums Charts

Photo Credit: Matt Mitchell