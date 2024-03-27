POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Renewed for Season Five

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans of the Starz franchise, rejoice! Following the conclusion of its third season in late 2023, Power Book III: Raising Kanan has just been renewed for a fifth season. The fourth season is currently filming in New York.

In a statement, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ had this to say about the renewal: “We know that our fans can’t get enough of ‘Raising Kanan.’ As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga. As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era.”

In addition to this series, a Power prequel series, titled Origins, is also in development. That show will delve into the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy and marks the fourth spin-off of the hugely popular “Power” series.

Power Book II: Ghost will debut its two-part final season, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, on June 7, with POWER BOOK IV: FORCE currently filming its third season in Chicago. POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN explores the early life of fan-favorite character Kanan Stark, who was originally played by 50 Cent in the flagship series, Power, which debuts on in 2014. All episodes from seasons one through three are available to stream on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

Set in the early 1990’s, POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN tells the origin story of the merciless Kanan Stark, and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. The series stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of Kanan, Tony and Grammy Award winner Patina Miller as his mother, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, and Joey Bada$$ as Unique.



Creator Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer for season five of Power Book: III: Raising Kanan.