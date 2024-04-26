Cast & Creative Team Set for WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Signature Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the DC premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by Jeff Augustin (Apple TV+’s The Morning Show) with music by The Bengsons (New York Theatre Workshop and La Jolla Playhouse’s Hundred Days, Ars Nova’s The Lucky Ones). Where the Mountain Meets the Sea is directed by Timothy Douglas (Signature’s The Color Purple, Spunk) with choreography by Dane Figueroa Edidi (Signature’s The Color Purple, Spunk) and music direction by Rob Morrison (Classic Stage Company’s Assassins, New World Stage’s Avenue Q). Performances run May 21 – July 7, 2024 in Signature’s ARK Theatre. Tickets start at $40 and are available now.

“Jeff Augustin is a thoughtful writer who has gifted us with a heartfelt play about memory, family, and the transcendent power of music,” said Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. “At its core, Where the Mountain Meets the Sea is a searing play about a queer son and the father who he never quite knew but longed to understand. I know Signature’s audiences will fall in love with this moving journey in the same way that I have, and I am thrilled to welcome director Timothy Douglas back to Signature to tell this story in the sublime way that only he can.”

“There remains a perpetual mystery that weaves itself through the already elusive bonds between fathers and their queer sons, and one I continue to seek resolve with, through my ongoing theatrical journey, now that my own father has transitioned beyond the veil,” said Director Timothy Douglas. “Such inherent navigational challenges are magnified when viewed through the culturally-specific lens of Jean, a Haitian immigrant, and his American born son, Jonah. Playwright Jeff Augustin has penned a parallel exploration for this father/son team in an authentically personal dramatic reflection that freely travels across time and space and explores their several emotionally-fractured relationships with pure compassion and clear insight. Infused with the heart-centered lyrics and music of iconic folk duo, The Bengsons, Where the Mountain Meets the Sea is where evolving memory finds empathy and acceptance.”

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea is a poignant, beautiful story of parallel journeys from the writer of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and directed by Timothy Douglas (Signature’s The Color Purple). After he learns of his estranged father’s death, a son recreates the cross-country trip his Haitian immigrant parents took before he was born. As he traces their journey across America, and bonds with the music his father adored, time blurs and erases the distance between them. Lyrical storytelling and an evocative folk music score drive father and son to rediscover love, each other, and their everlasting bond.

The cast for Where the Mountain Meets the Sea includes Isaac “Deacon Izzy” Bell (Signature’s Passing Strange, DuPont Brass) as Jonah and Robert Cornelius (Goodspeed’s Dreamgirls, Huntington Theatre’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone) as Jean. The production will also feature musical performances from music director Rob Morrison and Awa Sal Secka (Signature’s Ragtime, Paper Mill Playhouse’s After Midnight).

The creative team for Where the Mountain Meets the Sea includes Scenic Design by Tony Cisek (Signature’s Selling Kabul, The Color Purple), Costume Design by Moyenda Kulemeka (Signature’s Selling Kabul, Studio’s John Proctor is the Villain), Lighting Design by Harold F. Burgess II (Round House’s Radio Golf, Theatre J’s Intimate Apparel), and Sound Design by Eric Norris(Signature’s HAIR, Penelope). Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. Samantha Wilhelm is the Production Stage Manager and Jessica Hagy is the Production Assistant.

Closed captions will be available for every show via the GalaPro app.

Pride Night: June 28, 2024

Post-show Discussions: June 5 and 25, 2024

Mask Required: May 23 (8PM), June 2 (2PM) and June 25 (7:30PM)

Tickets and information at SigTheatre.org or 703 820 9771