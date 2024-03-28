Video: Catch a First Look at 'Orlando Bloom: To the Edge' on Peacock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on a physical, mental and spiritual journey of self-discovery as he undertakes three extreme sports -- wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing -- to push himself to the edge of what is possible. With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Orlando is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself.

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge is streaming April 18 on Peacock. Check out a new trailer here!