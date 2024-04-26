Video: Go Inside The First Rehearsal for A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

The 2024 season kicks off in May with A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder.
Go inside the first day of rehearsals for The Shakespeare Theatre's A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER!
The 2024 season kicks off in May with the knock-‘em-dead, uproarious musical comedy: A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder. Filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs, Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak's 2014 Tony Award-winning Best Musical is based on the 1907 novel The Autobiography of a Criminal and the 1949 film Kind Hearts and Coronets, starring Sir Alec Guinness.
When low-born Monty Navarro discovers he is eighth in line of the wealthy D'ysquith family, he dares down a hysterically ghoulish path on his way to the earldom. This production is made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of the S. Dillard and Adrienne Kirby Family Philanthropic Fund.
Be sure to get your tickets at ShakespeareNJ.org or by calling our Box Office at (973) 408-5600. Thank you to our 2024 Media Sponsor Zipline Media for helping us capture these magical moments and to The S. Dillard and Adrienne Kirby Family Philanthropic Fund (CFNJ) for sponsoring our production!
