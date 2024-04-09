BRIDGET JONES Sequel Greenlit; Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson Star

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bridget Jones fans, rejoice!

On Tuesday, it was announced by Deadline that Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth film in the franchise, is in development.

The film will see the return of Renée Zellweger in the Oscar-nominated role and Hugh Grant as love interest Daniel Cleaver, who was absent in the previous film. Emma Thompson also returns as Bridget's doctor Rawling. Thompson co-wrote the screenplay for the previous film, but it is unknown if she will be doing on writing on this latest entry. New actors to the franchise include Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall.

Michael Morris is set to direct the film, his first in the franchise. Morris' following has grown since his 2022 directorial debut To Leslie was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

The film will be based on the third book in Helen Fielding series, which will follow "Bridget in her early fifties, as she navigates the challenges of modern life while juggling the responsibilities of motherhood."

The first film, Bridget Jones's Diary, was released to critical and commercial acclaim in 2001. The romantic comedy centered on Bridget, played by Zellweger, as she navigated the world of men and relationships in modern day London. The cast of that film included Colin Firth and Hugh Grant as her would-be lovers, and Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones as her parents.