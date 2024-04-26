Previews: PETER PAN at Straz Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Soaring into Straz Center is seventeen-year-old Nolan Almeida, in the lead role in PETER PAN. On stage from April 30 - May 5, the classic is reimagined by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

Prepare to be whisked away to Neverland with the reimagined timeless tale of adventure that has delighted audiences for nearly seven decades and now returns with a fresh twist.

With happy thoughts and pixie dust, Peter Pan and his fairy sidekick Tinker Bell visit the nursery of the Darling children and take them on a magical adventure to Neverland. Whether young or young at heart, this new musical adaption will bring all the excitement of the original with iconic songs like "I'm Flying," "I Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up," and "Neverland."

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Almeida credits his mom for beginning his theatre career at age 7 with a community theatre run by his friend's mother. He later attributes his acting coach for expanding his reach.

"I think my first show was CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. From that moment, I got completely hooked in the magic of it all," he says. "More recently, I met my acting coach, who introduced me to the art of what acting can be. I truly fell in love with it (acting), more so than it just being a fun time. Both of those moments were crucial to being who I am right now."

When Almeida discovered that he was cast as the lead in PETER PAN, he admits there were some tears.

"I was shocked. It was a crazy thing to hear when I didn't work much as a child – I didn't want to – and after doing community theatre for so long, getting my life flipped on its head was the best thing to hear, but also terrifying. I was going to be one of the first male Peter Pans on this scale. There was a lot of emotion. I was grateful and terrified. It was one of the best moments so far in my life and definitely one with a lot of feelings."

Almeida explained that flying as Peter Pan was a learning curve, requiring intensive aerial choreography workshops in New York. After a few weeks, he was confident in his skills. Almeida takes time to think about one thing he admires about Peter before each show to keep up with the high energy the show needs. Whether his bravery, youthfulness, or arrogance, he concentrates on that.

"I discover new things about him, and that keeps it fresh every night," he says.

The audience's reaction to his initial flight through the Darling children's window is enough to power him for the performance.

"To get to do that every night, it's a thrill to fly," he explains.



Photo by Matthew Murphy

To bring authenticity to the "boy who never grew up," Almeida revisited some of his favorite places from his childhood to find the "little Nolan inside of me."

"To me, it's important not just to act like a little kid but also to experience firsthand the magic of being a kid, doing everything for the first time and trying new things," he says.

As a high school junior, Almedia enjoys attending "class" for 15 hours weekly with the John and Michael Darling actors.

He says his favorite scene in the musical is the opening scene with Wendy and his favorite song, "Neverland."

"Hawa Kamara, who plays Wendy - Her acting is so honest and beautiful. Just getting to work with the actors and playing every night is what it's all about. It's really a fun time."

Almeida loves that both children experience the story for the first time, and adults get to return to their youth with the performance. He relays his favorite recent interaction with a little girl who delivered a note with a heart scrawled in crayon, "To Peter Peter Pan and Tinkerbell."

"She came up to me and said, 'Are you Peter?' That's been great to see kids lost in the fantasy of it all," he says. "Some adults will come up and say that it was moving, bringing them back to when they saw it with their grandma when I was five years old. Because it's such a timeless tale, it applies to everybody."

When asked if Peter Pan had a cell phone and modern-day Instagram account, what his bio says, Almeida replies, "My guess would be 'Never Grow Up.' That's the most important thing. He has to make sure everybody knows that."

PETER PAN is April 30-May 5 at Straz Center. Special performances include a Sign Language Interpreted show on May 2 and an Audio Described performance on May 4, ensuring everyone can enjoy the magic of Neverland. Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/broadway/peter-pan.