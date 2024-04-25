Scoop: Coming Up on AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, April 29, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Top 8 perform one of three songs secretly selected by Luke, Katy and Lionel, who are each competing for most songs chosen. America votes live for the Top 6, and the judges make a save for the Top 7; plus, a special tribute to Idol alum Mandisa. The episode airs Monday, April 29, 2024 8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT on ABC.

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season seven on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series.



“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Michaels Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.