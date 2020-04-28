Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, May 8, 2020





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"1123" - A pair of entrepreneurs from Mesa, Arizona, hope to sell millennials on a modern version of a fading fashion trend for men. An eccentric crafter from Nevada City, California, pitches the Sharks on investing in his far-out textiles brand. A father from North Hollywood, California, showcases his clothing design which helps to comfortably bring dads and their babies closer together, while a husband and wife from Exeter, Missouri, have a solution to one of childhood's messiest milestones, on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.In a special "Shark Tank" update, the Sharks give advice to entrepreneurs and everyday people on how they can cope through the financial fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.