Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, October 23, 2019
"Outbreak" - When a bad flu epidemic hits William Penn, Coach Mellor is sent to his sick bed and Principal Glascott must STEP IT UP as the wrestling coach with the Jenkintown Cup on the line. Meanwhile, Lainey thinks she can easily pass a class taught by CB, yet it's anything but, on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Haneefah Wood as Wilma, Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Christian Gehring as Ronnie, Gabe Gibbs as Weasel, Isaac Faulkner as Karl, Steve Little as Colonel Welch, Stephanie McVay as Petra, Lennon Parham as Liz Flemming, Abi Brittle as Becky, Jeffrey Cade Ross Brown as Tom Scott, Antonio Patrizio Roccucci as Big Larry and Elizabeth Liang as Referee.
"Outbreak" was written by Kerri Doherty and directed by Lea Thompson.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Tim Doyle are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
