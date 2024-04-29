Review: Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano at Paramount Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mandy Patinkin at the Paramount Theater: A Melancholic Mastery of Song and Story

By Kirk Cramer

At a venerable age when many might choose quieter pursuits, Mandy Patinkin illustrates the enduring truth of a lesson imparted by his one-time vocal coach, the late Andy Anselmo: a well-cared-for singing voice can thrive even late into one’s life. This sage advice, once demonstrated to the author by Anselmo himself as he neared his eighth decade, also resonates in the performances of Patinkin, who at 71, shows no signs of silencing his formidable vocal gift.

In his latest tour, Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano, Patinkin graced the stage of Charlottesville's exquisite Paramount Theater, enveloping a sold-out audience in an evening that vibrated with poignant undertones beneath its celebratory surface. The show’s title, partly a nod to his friend and mentor Stephen Sondheim, encapsulates a dual homage and a personal reflection, featuring Sondheim classics like "Being Alive" and "Children Will Listen."

Yet, Being Alive extends beyond tribute, delving into a retrospective of Patinkin's illustrious career—spanning Broadway, film, and television—and his contemplation of life's fleeting nature. The production, noticeably darker in tone than his past performances, seemed a meditation on mortality, marked by an artist coming to terms with the inevitable encroachments of time.

Patinkin's performance was undeniably touched by the wear of years; his voice sometimes betrayed the frailty of age with a gravelly note here or a missed pitch there. Yet, these moments only enhanced the emotional depth of his performance, reminding me poignantly of late-career footage of Babe Ruth: still powerful, still swinging, yet undeniably near the end of his run.

The simplicity of the staging, with minimal props, a nearly bare stage containing a piano, a chair, and a ghost light, underscored the evening’s introspective tone. Patinkin’s repertoire was as eclectic as ever, spanning the whimsical "Inch Worm" to the profound "Bohemian Rhapsody," each selection delivering not just music but narrative rich in personal and cultural significance. This was particularly resonant given the backdrop of global unrest, with songs and stories often reflecting Patinkin's deep Jewish roots and the current geopolitical climates.

Highlights included touching anecdotes, like his first meeting with Sondheim, in a backstage room with Angela Lansbury, no less, where Patinkin humorously announced in surprise to Sondheim that he’s the "guy on the Scrabble album." This personal touch was quintessential Patinkin—intimate, humorous, and immensely human.

Accompanying Patinkin was pianist and musical director Adam Ben-David, whose skills matched the dynamic shifts of Patinkin’s performance, from the frenetic to the subdued. His interaction with Patinkin, especially in a playful rendition from the "Rock Island" opening of The Music Man, added layers of theatrical delight.

Despite physical limitations, Patinkin's command of the stage remains undiminished. His performance, interspersed with candid audience interactions and revelatory monologues about his life—including humorous exchanges with latecomers—revealed a performer still deeply engaged with his craft and his audience.

The evening closed on a note of profound intimacy, with Patinkin offering a soul-stirring Yiddish rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." It was a fitting end to a night that was less about showcasing vocal perfection and more about celebrating a rich life in performance—a theme that resonated deeply with everyone fortunate enough to be present.

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano was not just a concert but a poignant journey through a life lived at the apex of artistic expression, a reminder of the power of performance to encapsulate life's complex beauty, even as it wanes. For those who witnessed it, the experience was a reminder that artistry is not only about the brightness of a star but also its enduring light.

