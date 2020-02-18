Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL on HBO - Tuesday, February 25, 2019

REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL, which will mark its 25th anniversary in April, returns for an all-new episode of enterprise reporting when the program's 275th edition debuts TUESDAY, FEB. 25 at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT), exclusively on HBO.

Segments include:

*Extreme Mountain Climbing. In recent years, the ever-competitive world of rock climbing has been ratcheted up a notch, as elite athletes have been climbing some of the world's most harrowing rock faces faster and with less protection than ever before, like Alex Honnold, whose daring ambition was the source of the Oscar-winning documentary, "Free Solo." While these extreme exploits from the sport's upper echelon have become more and more visible, in just the last three years, more than a dozen premiere climbers have been killed or seriously injured while amid their adventures. Jon Frankel reports on the mounting risks of new age climbing and explores whether the sport has gone too far.

Producer: Max Gershberg.

*The Fighter. Last October, 27-year-old boxer Patrick Day died due to a traumatic brain injury he sustained in the ring. Correspondent Jon Frankel sits down with his trainer Joe Higgins as well as Day's three brothers, all of whom are grappling with Patrick's death and the sport of boxing itself.

Producer: Chapman Downes.

*Trevor Bauer. One of the most outspoken and unique athletes in sports, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer has been fascinated by physics and how Science can be applied to baseball. His unorthodox approach to pitching has labeled him an outcast of sorts, but the non-conformist is now considered one of the intellectual misfits who is at the forefront of changing the game. Bernie Goldberg sits down with Bauer, who dishes on how radar technology and high-speed cameras - tools more often used by scientists - are helping his game, and ultimately revolutionizing the art of baseball.

Producer: Nick Dolin.

REAL SPORTS received last May its 19th Sports Emmy® Award for Outstanding Sports Journalism. In total, REAL SPORTS, the most honored sports journalism program on television, has been honored with the Sports Emmy® for Outstanding Sports News Anthology five times in the past seven years, capturing 34 Emmys® in 24 years overall.



The executive producers of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL are Peter Nelson, Rick Bernstein and Joe Perskie.





