Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

"Chris Parnell, Whitney Cummings, Tony Rock, Jane Krakowski, Rob Riggle, Sarah Chalke" - We've got a bunch of posers this week and it's going to be BLANK! Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin hosts an all-new episode of "Match Game," airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

Celebrity panelists for June 19 include the following:

Chris Parnell ("Archer"; "Rick and Morty")Whitney Cummings (comedian, actress and producer)Tony Rock ("Living Biblically," "All Def Comedy," "The Game of Dating," nationally touring comedian)Jane Krakowski ("Dickinson," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock," Tony Award® winner)Rob Riggle ("Holey Moley," "The Hangover," "12 Strong," "Midnight Sun")Sarah Chalke ("Friends from College," "Rick and Morty," "Scrubs," "Speechless")

Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Mike Brown (hometown: Harlem, New York), Christina Floriza (hometown: Chevy Chase, Maryland), Brett White (hometown: Queens, New York) and Julee Snitzer-Levine (hometown: Northridge, California).

Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.





"Match Game" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, DL parental guideline.