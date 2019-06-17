Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Wednesday, July 3, 2019

"Adam Carolla, Cheryl Hines, Nick Swisher, Ali Wentworth, Mark Duplass, Loni Love" - Get ready for the fireworks because this week's "Match Game" is going to be BLANK when Alec Baldwin hosts a brand-new episode of the uproarious game show airing WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

Celebrity panelists for July 3 include the following:Adam Carolla ("The Adam Carolla Show")Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"; "A Bad Moms Christmas")Nick Swisher (All-Star and WORLD SERIES Champion)Ali Wentworth (actor and writer)Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show, "Goliath")Loni Love ("The Real," "Café Mocha," host of Essence Music Festival)

Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Jasmine Smith (hometown: Sayville, New York), Peter Biolsi (hometown: Greenville, South Carolina), Bryant Terrell (hometown: Charleston, South Carolina) and Graziella LaMafla (hometown: Middletown, New Jersey).

Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.