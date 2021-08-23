Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, September 1, 2021
French chef Ludo Lefebvre joins to guest judge a Mystery Box challenge with a twist.
Four LEGENDARY chefs grace the MASTERCHEF kitchen for a one-of-a-kind CHEF'S TABLE team challenge that pits boys against girls. It's an intimidating Michelin Star lineup as Val Cantu, Jonathan Yao, Sherry Yard and Tanya Holland take a seat in the MASTERCHEF restaurant, to judge a two-course menu created by the home cooks.
Then, LEGENDARY French chef Ludo Lefebvre joins to guest judge a Mystery Box challenge with a twist. The home cooks are challenged to make two elevated French Bistro-style dishes in 90 minutes to guarantee themselves a spot in the semifinals in the all-new "Legends Dinner/Ludo Lefebvre - Timed Out Mystery Box" two-hour episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Sept. 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1113/1114) (TV-14 L, V)
MASTERCHEF, FOX's highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, enters its 11th season with MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS, featuring award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. This year, they invite the most respected culinary legends, including Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto to raise the "steaks" of the competition for the most intense season in MASTERCHEF history.
For the first time ever, 15 of the best home cooks in America will receive the coveted white apron and impress four LEGENDARY judges with all new challenges, including the toughest yet, a head-to-head battle with MASTERCHEF's own culinary legend, Gordon Ramsay. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete VIKING kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.
