JO KOY: LIVE FROM BROOKLYN to Premiere on Netflix in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has announced that the comedy special Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn will premiere globally on June 4, 2024.

The special was filmed at THE KINGS Theatre in Brooklyn, NY in November 2023. This marks Koy’s fifth special with Netflix, following Live From The Los Angeles Forum (2022), Comin’ In Hot (2019), and Live From Seattle (2017), in addition to his variety special In His Elements (2020).

Synopsis

Brooklyn are you ready?! Jo Koy returns to Netflix in typical style, sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging and moving into a new phase of his life; his zaddy phase. Filmed at the historic King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiere globally on June 4th, 2024 only on Netflix.

Shannon Hartman directs and serves as Executive Producer, alongside Jo Koy, Joe Meloche and Michelle Caputo.

To pre-save the special, go HERE.

Jo Koy Bio

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

In 2022, Koy kicked off his Funny Is Funny World Tour by selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle and ended the tour with a sold-out show at Tacoma Dome (over 19,000 tickets). Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), Madison Square Garden (New York City), and American Airlines Arena (Dallas) to name a few. In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor’s office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as “Jo Koy Day.”

Koy starred in the 2022 Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. In 2023, Koy appeared in Disney’s Haunted Mansionand voiced characters in Netflix’s animated films, Monkey King and Leo. In 2024, he was most recently heard voicing the character Monkey KING in the Paramount+ film, The Tiger’s Apprentice.

In 2023, it was announced that he inked a two-special deal with Netflix. The first special was filmed this past November at THE KINGS Theatre in Brooklyn and will release in the summer of 2024. He’s had 4 highly rated specials including his latest Netflix stand-up special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum, which premiered globally on September 2022. The special was follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin’ In Hot. Overall, Koy has had six highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

In 2021, Koy released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo with Harper Collins Publishers to raved reviews. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, his home and around the world.

In 2019, Jo Koy reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle, and in 2018, he was given the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

Currently Jo is performing on his Jo Koy World Tour. For more info on his comedy, book and tour dates, please visit: Jokoy.com

Comments