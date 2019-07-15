Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 1, 2019

"Never Count Out the Beard" - On this week's brand-new "Holey Moley," it's east coast versus west coast when a local New Jersey contestant faces off with California native, aka "the wizard of mini-golf" in a round that culminates in a sudden-death putt-off tiebreaker. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran's doppelgänger takes on "Tee'd Off" and a mini-golf trick shot artist shows off his skills. The distraction on this week's "The Distractor" is none other than a mime who not only does his job of distracting two competitors but also scares Rob Riggle in the process! During the final round on "Mt. Holey Moley," a competitor loses her grip on the infamous zipline, costing herself a vital one-stroke penalty. "Never Count Out the Beard" airs THURSDAY, AUG. 1 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.



Every Thursday, "Holey Moley," ABC's No. 1 mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head matchups. Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting "Mt. Holey Moley." At the end of each episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.



Contestants featured in this episode include the following:

Robin Aikens - Chicago, IL

Joe DePrima - Cliffwood Beach, NJ

Drew Gannon - Toledo, OH

Matthew Gebhard - Long Beach, CA

Colin McCarthy - Lanesborough, MA

Jerica Noble - Hollister, CA

Nina Palomba - Jackson Hole, WY

Joni Parent - Bowling Green, KY

Jackson Patterson - Houston, TX

Allison Smith - Seminole, FL

Alexis Tourdot - Menifee, CA



"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.



A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.





