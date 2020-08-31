Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOX SPORTS on FOX - Sunday, September 6, 2020

The show airs at 7 p.m. ET.

Aug. 31, 2020  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOX SPORTS on FOX - Sunday, September 6, 2020Join Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, Curt Menefee and the rest of the Emmy-Award winning FOX NFL SUNDAY crew as they preview the upcoming NFL season just days before kickoff.

FOX NFL SUNDAY 2020 SEASON PREVIEW airs LIVE Sunday, Sept. 6 (7:00 PM-CC ET live/ 4:00 PM-CC PT live) on FOX. (FSP-2113) (n/a)



