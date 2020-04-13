Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

"Switzerland" - Aaron bolsters his case with newfound information from Marie but finds himself torn between two worlds when Cassius suspects Aaron is a snitch and seeks retribution. Foster struggles to lay low during his last two weeks before retirement, but Safiya turns up the heat, confiscating religious texts to stop the drug trade on an all-new episode of "For Life," TUESDAY, APRIL 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.

Special guest starring in "Switzerland" is Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Cassius Dawkins. Guest starring is Brandon J. Dirden as Darius Johnson, Peter Greene as Wild Bill Miller, Marcus Lavoi as Nathan Goodleaf, Sean Ringgold as Huey Cornell, Matt Dellapina as Tom Hansen, Hassan Johnson as Bobby Latimer, Felonious Monk as Hassan Nawaz and Tobias Segal as Frankie.

"Switzerland" is written by Karen Struck and directed by Darnell Martin.

"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop