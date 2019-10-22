Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, October 28, 2019
"Ralph Lauren and Fish" - Bob and Abishola finally go on a proper date, which is interrupted by Dottie's medical emergency, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Oct. 28 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOM on CBS - Thursday, November 7, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULL on CBS - Monday, October 28, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, October 28, 2019
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.