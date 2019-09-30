Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, October 10, 2019

"mixed signals" - On the verge of becoming a filmmaker, Rome takes a meeting with an old producer friend which causes him to feel torn about the creative changes he suggests for his script. Meanwhile, Gary steps in to help Danny prepare to audition for his school play; while Delilah, craving some adult time, agrees to go to dinner with Andrew, on a new episode of "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, OCT. 10 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Guest stars include Drea de Matteo as Barbara, Melora Hardin as Patricia, James Tupper as Andrew, Jason Ritter as Eric and Jerry Ferrara as Todd.

The episode "mixed signals" was written by David Marshall Grant and directed by Steve Robin.





