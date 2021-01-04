Scoop: Coming Up on THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: CINDERELLA on ABC - Tuesday, January 19, 2021
The movie airs at 8 p.m. ET.
Celebrate Disney's "Cinderella," a modern classic that shines with beauty, imagination ... and magic! Despite being mistreated by her stepmother (Cate Blanchett) and stepsisters, a spirited Ella (Lily James) resolves to take charge of her fate. Add a royal ball, a Fairy Godmother (Helena Bonham-Carter) and a glass slipper, and suddenly - magic becomes reality! "Cinderella" is directed by Kenneth Branagh. (TV-PG) The movie airs at 8 p.m. ET.
