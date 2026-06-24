Video: Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy Star in New Trailer for THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE





A new trailer has been released for The Magic Faraway Tree, the family film starring Tony-winner Andrew Garfield and Golden Globe winner Claire Foy. Based on Enid Blyton’s classic novel, Vertical will release the movie in U.S. theaters on August 21. The duo previously worked together in 2017's Breathe, directed by Andy Serkis.

The Magic Faraway Tree centers on Polly (Foy), Tim (Garfield), and their three children as they are forced to relocate to the remote English countryside. As they adapt to their new lives, the children discover a magical tree that houses eccentric residents, including treasured characters Moonface (Nonso Anozie), Silky (Nonso Coughlan), Dame Washalot (Jessica Gunning), and Saucepan Man (Dustin Demri-Burns).

At the top of the tree, they are transported to spectacular, fantastical lands, and through the joys and challenges of their adventures, the family learns to reconnect and value each other for the first time in years. The cast also includes Jennifer Saunders and Rebecca Ferguson.

The movie is directed by Ben Gregor, and the writer of the film is Simon Farnaby, who previously penned the screenplay for Paddington 2. The original novels are popular in Britain, with four titles published between 1939 and 1951.

Andrew Garfield is an Academy Award-nominated actor who has starred in numerous films, including Tick, tick... BOOM!, Lin-Manuel Miranda's screen adaptation of the Jonathan Larson stage musical. Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. He went on to play the role of Prior Walter in the 2018 revival of Angels in America, for which he won a Tony Award.

Claire Foy starred as Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of "The Crown." She reunited with her "Crown" co-star Matt Smith for the West End production of "Lungs," a role she later reprised off-Broadway. She previously played Lady Macbeth in a 2013 production of the Shakespeare play, also on the West End.

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