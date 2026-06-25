Video: New SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Film Releases Trailer

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The first trailer is here for Sense and Sensibility, the highly anticipated new adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel. Led by West End alum Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood, the new film will be released in theaters on October 16 from Focus Features.

The trailer previews the new version of the familiar story, which follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood after the death of their father. As they navigate love, loss, and financial uncertainty amid the societal expectations of 18th-century England, they soon meet a slew of other characters, including love interest Edward Ferrars and matchmaker Mrs. Jennings.

Directed by BAFTA Award nominee Georgia Oakley from a screenplay by bestselling author Diana Reid, the movie also stars Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane, with George MacKay and Fiona Shaw.

Edgar-Jones's recent film credits include the hit film Twisters and the adaptation of the novel Where the Crawdads Sing, as well as executive producing and starring opposite Jacob Elordi and Will Poulter in On Swift Horses. In addition to her screen work, she has starred in several West End and London productions, most recently a revival of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in 2024.

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