BAJADERA is Now Playing at Teatr Wielki

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The Polish National Ballet will present Bajadera (La Bayadère), the classical ballet set to music by Ludwig Minkus with choreography based on Marius Petipa and Natalia Makarova’s reconstruction. Performances will run through 30 June.

Bajadera tells a romantic, exoticized tale of love, betrayal, and transcendence, centered on the temple dancer Nikiya and the warrior Solor. The story unfolds across three acts, combining court intrigue, spiritual visions, and one of classical ballet’s most iconic sequences: the “Kingdom of the Shades,” a hallmark of Petipa’s legacy and one of the most revered ensembles in the classical repertoire.

Makarova’s version, staged after her celebrated production for American Ballet Theatre in New York, is widely regarded as one of the most influential 20th-century interpretations of the ballet. It preserves the grandeur and purity of Petipa’s 1877 original choreography while refining its dramatic structure for modern stages.

The production runs approximately three hours, including two intermissions. Act I runs 65 minutes, Act II 45 minutes, and Act III 30 minutes, with 20-minute intermissions separating the acts.

The performance featured at the Warsaw staging includes Chinara Alizade as Nikiya, Vladimir Yaroshenko as Solor, and Hannah Cho as Gamzatti, alongside Wojciech Ślęzak as the High Brahmin, Diogo de Oliveira as the Golden Idol, Paweł Koncewoj as the Rajah, and Cezary Wąsik as Magdaveya.

The artistic team includes conductor Alexei Baklan, set and Costume Designer Jadwiga M. Jarosiewicz, and lighting designer Stanisław Zięba. Choreography is based on Marius Petipa’s original staging, as reconstructed by Natalia Makarova.

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