 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading

The cast also included Robert Cuccioli, Ann Harada, Howard McGillin, Lauren Molina, and more.

By:

Gingold Theatrical Group recently hosted a reading of George Bernard Shaw's Getting Married, continuing its Project Shaw series, on June 22. The cast included Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins,  Robert CuccioliDan DominguesAnn HaradaHoward McGillinLauren MolinaReynaldo PiniellaJames Rana, Evie Schuckman, Mirirai Sithole, Max von Essen, and Evan Zes. The evening was directed by David Staller. Check out photos below!

Written in 1906, Getting Married is one of George Bernard Shaw's most provocative and surprisingly modern comedies, exploring the meaning-and mechanics-of marriage. On the day of a bishop's daughter's wedding, a gathering of independent minds begins to question the assumptions underpinning marriage-who defines it, who benefits from it, and who is excluded.

As characters challenge the authority of church and state over private lives, Shaw gives voice to ideas that remain urgently relevant: gender equality, reproductive autonomy, and the right of consenting adults to shape their own relationships. From Lesbia's determination to claim motherhood on her own terms to broader debates about fairness and agency, the play becomes a spirited examination of individual liberty and collective responsibility.

With wit, humanity, and a deep commitment to social progress, Getting Married embodies Shaw's enduring belief that society must continually evolve toward greater equity-just as the arrival of the enigmatic Mrs. George disrupts the proceedings and forces every character to confront what they truly believe.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Paul Katz and Michael Colby

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Barbara Goldstein Amster and Sharon Frazier Fenniman

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


James Fenniman and Sharon Frazier Fenniman

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Richard Samson and David Staller

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Susan Mindel and Joel Mindel

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Ethan E. Litwin and David Staller

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Pamela Singleton, Elizabeth Jackson and Mary Henninger

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Paul Lee and Robb Moss

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Howard McGillin

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Mirirai

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Dan Domingues and Mirirai

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Lauren Molina

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Robert Cuccioli and Lauren Molina

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Ann Harada and Lauren Molina

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


James Rana

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Ann Harada

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


James Rana and Ann Harada

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Robert Cuccioli and Ann Harada

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Mary Henninger

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


David Staller

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Howard McGillin and Tonya Pinkins

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Tonya Pinkins and Evan Zes

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Howard McGillin and Tonya Pinkins

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Max von Essen and Tonya Pinkins

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Max von Essen and Tonya Pinkins

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Max von Essen and Tonya Pinkins

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Tonya Pinkins

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Reynaldo Piniella

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Evie Schuckman, Lauren Molina and Mirirai

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Lauren Molina

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Lauren Molina and Mirirai

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Evan Zes

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Evie Schuckman

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Reynaldo Piniella and Evie Schuckman

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Isaiah Josiah and Mary Henninger

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Max von Essen and Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Dan Domingues, Robert Cuccioli and Howard McGillin

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Max von Essen

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


David Staller and Charles Kirsch

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Charles Kirsch

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Shaw Getting Married

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Max von Essen

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


James Rana

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Reynaldo Piniella and Lauren Molina

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Lauren Molina

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Reynaldo Piniella

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Evie Schuckman and Dan Domingues

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Tonya Pinkins and Evan Zes

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Tonya Pinkins

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Evan Zes

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Ann Harada

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Howard McGillin

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Isaiah Josiah and David Staller

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Evan Zes, Howard McGillin, James Rana, Dan Domingues, Reynaldo Piniella, Robert Cuccioli and Max von Essen

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Mirirai, Ann Harada, Evie Schuckman, Tonya Pinkins and Lauren Molina

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Nikki Lint, David Staller and Isaiah Josiah join with Tonight's Cast-Ann Harada, Evie Schuckman, Mirirai, Tonya Pinkins, Lauren Molina, James Rana, Max von Essen, Dan Domingues, Reynaldo Piniella, Robert Cuccioli, Evan Zes and Howard McGillin

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Tonight's Cast-Ann Harada, Evie Schuckman, Mirirai, Tonya Pinkins, Lauren Molina, James Rana, Max von Essen, Dan Domingues, Reynaldo Piniella, Robert Cuccioli, Evan Zes and Howard McGillin

Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading Image


Welcome to Project Shaw





Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon in Off-Broadway WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (8/01-8/02)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
LAGNIAPPE | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University in Off-Broadway LAGNIAPPE | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/11-7/11)
TRIP AROUND THE SUN | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University in Off-Broadway TRIP AROUND THE SUN | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/26-7/26)
Butoh: Into the Depth in Off-Broadway Butoh: Into the Depth
New York Butoh Institute/Vangeline (7/08-7/31)
MENAFEE | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University in Off-Broadway MENAFEE | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/25-7/25)
UNMOORED | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University in Off-Broadway UNMOORED | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/12-7/12)
Hadid in Off-Broadway Hadid
59E59 Theatres (7/10-7/21)
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at Bardavon in Off-Broadway WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/31-7/31)
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You