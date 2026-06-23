Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading
The cast also included Robert Cuccioli, Ann Harada, Howard McGillin, Lauren Molina, and more.
Gingold Theatrical Group recently hosted a reading of George Bernard Shaw's Getting Married, continuing its Project Shaw series, on June 22. The cast included Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins, Robert Cuccioli, Dan Domingues, Ann Harada, Howard McGillin, Lauren Molina, Reynaldo Piniella, James Rana, Evie Schuckman, Mirirai Sithole, Max von Essen, and Evan Zes. The evening was directed by David Staller. Check out photos below!
Written in 1906, Getting Married is one of George Bernard Shaw's most provocative and surprisingly modern comedies, exploring the meaning-and mechanics-of marriage. On the day of a bishop's daughter's wedding, a gathering of independent minds begins to question the assumptions underpinning marriage-who defines it, who benefits from it, and who is excluded.
As characters challenge the authority of church and state over private lives, Shaw gives voice to ideas that remain urgently relevant: gender equality, reproductive autonomy, and the right of consenting adults to shape their own relationships. From Lesbia's determination to claim motherhood on her own terms to broader debates about fairness and agency, the play becomes a spirited examination of individual liberty and collective responsibility.
With wit, humanity, and a deep commitment to social progress, Getting Married embodies Shaw's enduring belief that society must continually evolve toward greater equity-just as the arrival of the enigmatic Mrs. George disrupts the proceedings and forces every character to confront what they truly believe.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Barbara Goldstein Amster and Sharon Frazier Fenniman
James Fenniman and Sharon Frazier Fenniman
Richard Samson and David Staller
Susan Mindel and Joel Mindel
Ethan E. Litwin and David Staller
Pamela Singleton, Elizabeth Jackson and Mary Henninger
Mirirai
Dan Domingues and Mirirai
Robert Cuccioli and Lauren Molina
James Rana and Ann Harada
Robert Cuccioli and Ann Harada
Howard McGillin and Tonya Pinkins
Tonya Pinkins and Evan Zes
Howard McGillin and Tonya Pinkins
Max von Essen and Tonya Pinkins
Max von Essen and Tonya Pinkins
Max von Essen and Tonya Pinkins
Evie Schuckman, Lauren Molina and Mirirai
Lauren Molina and Mirirai
Evan Zes
Evie Schuckman
Reynaldo Piniella and Evie Schuckman
Isaiah Josiah and Mary Henninger
Max von Essen and Robert Cuccioli
Dan Domingues, Robert Cuccioli and Howard McGillin
David Staller and Charles Kirsch
Charles Kirsch
Shaw Getting Married
Reynaldo Piniella and Lauren Molina
Evie Schuckman and Dan Domingues
Tonya Pinkins and Evan Zes
Evan Zes
Isaiah Josiah and David Staller
Evan Zes, Howard McGillin, James Rana, Dan Domingues, Reynaldo Piniella, Robert Cuccioli and Max von Essen
Mirirai, Ann Harada, Evie Schuckman, Tonya Pinkins and Lauren Molina
Nikki Lint, David Staller and Isaiah Josiah join with Tonight's Cast-Ann Harada, Evie Schuckman, Mirirai, Tonya Pinkins, Lauren Molina, James Rana, Max von Essen, Dan Domingues, Reynaldo Piniella, Robert Cuccioli, Evan Zes and Howard McGillin
Tonight's Cast-Ann Harada, Evie Schuckman, Mirirai, Tonya Pinkins, Lauren Molina, James Rana, Max von Essen, Dan Domingues, Reynaldo Piniella, Robert Cuccioli, Evan Zes and Howard McGillin
Welcome to Project Shaw
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