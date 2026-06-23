Photos: Tonya Pinkins and More in Gingold Theatrical Group's GETTING MARRIED Reading

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Gingold Theatrical Group recently hosted a reading of George Bernard Shaw's Getting Married, continuing its Project Shaw series, on June 22. The cast included Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins, Robert Cuccioli, Dan Domingues, Ann Harada, Howard McGillin, Lauren Molina, Reynaldo Piniella, James Rana, Evie Schuckman, Mirirai Sithole, Max von Essen, and Evan Zes. The evening was directed by David Staller. Check out photos below!

Written in 1906, Getting Married is one of George Bernard Shaw's most provocative and surprisingly modern comedies, exploring the meaning-and mechanics-of marriage. On the day of a bishop's daughter's wedding, a gathering of independent minds begins to question the assumptions underpinning marriage-who defines it, who benefits from it, and who is excluded.

As characters challenge the authority of church and state over private lives, Shaw gives voice to ideas that remain urgently relevant: gender equality, reproductive autonomy, and the right of consenting adults to shape their own relationships. From Lesbia's determination to claim motherhood on her own terms to broader debates about fairness and agency, the play becomes a spirited examination of individual liberty and collective responsibility.

With wit, humanity, and a deep commitment to social progress, Getting Married embodies Shaw's enduring belief that society must continually evolve toward greater equity-just as the arrival of the enigmatic Mrs. George disrupts the proceedings and forces every character to confront what they truly believe.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy