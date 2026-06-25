Video: MEASURE FOR MEASURE at The Old Globe

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Old Globe posted a new promotional clip for its current production of MEASURE FOR MEASURE, offering audiences a look at the outdoor Shakespeare experience at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre in San Diego's Balboa Park. The production runs through July 12, 2026.

MEASURE FOR MEASURE is William Shakespeare's exploration of justice, power, and hypocrisy. The play follows Vienna's Duke, whose sudden disappearance leaves his morally rigid deputy Angelo in control. When Angelo condemns a young man to death and then propositions the man's sister, the contradictions beneath his authority are exposed. The production features a comic ensemble of grifters alongside the central moral drama.

Directed by Vivienne Benesch, the production stars Ato Blankson-Wood as the Duke, Sam Lilja as Angelo, and Amelia Pedlow as Isabella, with David T. Patterson, Calvin Leon Smith, Reza Salazar, Katie MacNichol, and Bruce Turk also in the cast. The production serves as the opening entry in The Old Globe's 2026 Summer Shakespeare Festival and also features students from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program.

BroadwayWorld reviewed the production, calling it beautifully acted and thoughtfully staged, and production photos were previously published ahead of opening night.