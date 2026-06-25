K-pop Superstars ATEEZ Bring Immersive Concert Film To Global Cinemas

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ATEEZ : LIGHT THE WAY IN CINEMAS, a new concert film from the K-pop group, is heading to the big screen this summer from Trafalgar Releasing in partnership with VR concert company AMAZE and KQ Entertainment.

Following the success of their 2025 theatrical release, ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER] IN CINEMAS., the new film will be released in cinemas worldwide on August 6 and 8, excluding Korea and Japan. It will be released in Korea on August 19, while the Japan release date will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for ATEEZ : LIGHT THE WAY IN CINEMAS go on sale Monday, July 6, at 10PM KST/ 2PM BST / 6AM PDT / 9AM EDT. For more information, local theater listings, and to sign up for event alerts, visit www.ateezincinemas.com.

ATEEZ : LIGHT THE WAY IN CINEMAS takes AMAZE’s immersive VR experience, which toured select cities globally throughout 2025 and 2026, and reimagines it for traditional large-format cinema, shot in native 8K resolution with multi-camera coverage and 5.1 surround sound. Audiences will experience immersive performances of the group's global hits, including "INCEPTION," "BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)," and "Ice On My Teeth."

The official synopsis reads: "One day, a mysterious message arrives for ATEEZ, who had been spending a peaceful time in their hideout. At that moment, everything began to change. ATINY has vanished… As if under a spell, ATEEZ wanders through a dreamlike wasteland, into a collapsing world engulfed in flames, and the Dark City veiled in dense fog. Pursued by an unknown force, ATEEZ begins to fight back to find ATINY."

The theatrical event will also feature 20 minutes of exclusive, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage that will go beyond the music: a bonus exclusive only available in theaters. Additionally, local exhibitors will offer exclusive photocard fan gifts available for distribution.

ABOUT ATEEZ:

ATEEZ, comprised of HONGJOONG, SEONGHWA, YUNHO, YEOSANG, SAN, MINGI, WOOYOUNG, and JONGHO, debuted in October 2018. With six consecutive million-seller albums and multiple entries in the Billboard 200, ATEEZ has established themselves as a leading K-pop global artist. Their second studio album ‘THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL’ earned them their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and their 12th EP ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3’, and its title track “Lemon Drop” both dominated Billboard’s main charts, the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100. ATEEZ also made history as the first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the first K-pop artist to headline Morocco’s MAWAZINE Festival.

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