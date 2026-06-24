ABC to Spotlight American Achievements and Disney Parks with New Special

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ABC News will spotlight American achievements through the lens of Disney's theme parks in Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness, a two-hour primetime special hosted by “20/20” co-anchor Deborah Roberts from WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort and ABC News national correspondent Will Reeve from Disneyland. It will air Monday, June 29, on ABC (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) and stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

From Main Street U.S.A.’s turn-of-the-century nostalgia to Cars Land’s homage to the great American road trip and what it says about our love for the open road, each stop will play host to true tales of American innovations and triumphs. In this coast-to-coast event, Disney Parks and attractions are the portal through which America’s greatest stories, triumphs and traditions are celebrated. An encore broadcast of “Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness” will air Friday, July 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Subjects include classic American-made toys and their connection to Toy Story Land. Moana Jones Wong, the 26-year-old Hawaiian superstar, shares her personal perspective of the 50th state’s unique culture and community, and from the American magazine National Geographic, Explorer-at-Large Dr. Sylvia Earle, known as “Joan of Arc of the Seas,” talks about her pioneering conservation efforts to explore and protect life beneath the shining seas.

The special travels back in time to J&M Recording Studio in New Orleans, otherwise known as the birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll, with multitalented musician Jon Batiste, and then dives into the world of global air travel, exploring how Pan Am crafted a uniquely American identity in flight, reshaping the modern world. ESPN’s “Wide World of Sports” chronicles the evolution of baseball, focusing on the Savannah Bananas, and celebrates the athleticism, showmanship and history of America’s Black ball players.

The special also looks at one of the country’s oldest family-run small businesses, as well as the rise of the automobile industry and its connection to personal freedom. Next, the legendary Grauman’s Chinese Theatre (now known as the TCL Chinese Theatre) sets the stage to experience the allure of old Hollywood and the singular icon Marilyn Monroe, who shifted the public’s perception of celebrity and fame. The special also pays homage to ABC News’ extraordinary 30 hours of continuous coverage of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, with a look toward the future.

“Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness” is produced by “20/20” and ABC News Studios. Matt Lombardi and Jennifer Joseph serve as executive producers. Janice Johnston is executive producer for “20/20.” David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.

Photo Credit: ABC News Studios

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