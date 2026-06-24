Video: THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER Drops Season 2 Trailer

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The Librarians: The Next Chapter, TNT’s hit fantasy-adventure series, is returning with its sophomore season on Sunday, August 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, featuring Lord of the Rings star Dominic Monaghan guest-starring as Merlin. Check out the trailer now.

This season, the team must confront not only external threats but also their own deepest fears and darkest nightmares. Lysa (Olivia Morris) and Connor (Bluey Robinson) grapple with the realities of their new roles as Librarians, while Charlie (Jessica Green) struggles under the weight of being the team’s sole Guardian. Vikram (Callum McGowan), meanwhile, must surrender his lone-wolf instincts to fully embrace team mentality. Further complicating matters, the group unexpectedly crosses paths with legendary magician Merlin (Monaghan), who challenges the very foundation of the Library and tempts them to break its most sacred rule.

In the season premiere, THE LIBRARIANS are sent to an international boarding school to investigate a mysterious outbreak of inexplicable rage. There, they encounter a mysterious man claiming to be the wizard Merlin. Together, they must overcome their own rising anger and uncover the source of the magic before time runs out.

A spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise, “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” centers on Vikram Chamberlain, a time-traveling “Librarian” from the past who becomes stranded in the present. Upon returning to his castle in Serbia – now a museum – he accidentally unleashes magic across the continent. To contain his mistake, Vikram tasks a special team with recovering powerful supernatural artifacts and restoring order.

Special appearances this season include Screen Actors Guild Award nominees Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings) and Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), alongside Josh Gates (Expedition Unknown), Stefan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), and Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), among others. Audiences will also see the reprise of original series cast members Lindy Booth (Dawn of the Dead) as “Cassandra Cillian” and Christian Kane (Leverage) as “Jacob Stone.”

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment for TNT. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson and Gary Rosen. Kate Rorick and Tom MacRae serve as co-executive producers. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Brandon Lambdin, Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

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