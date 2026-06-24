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Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman

Wait, it gets better...Stephen Flaherty was her guest

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Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman

Is there anything more thrilling than hearing composers—voices “not yet ready for prime time”—sing and play their own music?

Ask the singers, songwriters, friends, and celebrities who filled the Laurie Beechman Theatre to hear Julie Gold at the grand piano in the legendary 42nd Street club. She played her notes and sang her lyrics, creating an evening that felt intimate, personal, and distinctly New York.

And then it got even better.

Julie’s guest for the evening, Stephen Flaherty, came to the keyboard and played the very first notes he wrote for the electrifying opening number of the Broadway musical Ragtime. As he explained, “These were the notes before they met the words.” Flaherty and his songwriting partner, Lynn Ahrens, had been asked to write four songs on spec in just eleven days—“to get the gig,” Stephen recalled.

Julie began the evening by modestly describing herself as a mediocre pianist with a not-so-good voice. What she neglected to mention was that she is one of our most gifted songwriters, with music recorded by Nanci Griffith, Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Judy Collins, and Donna Summer. Her signature song, “From a Distance,” became a worldwide hit in Bette Midler’s recording and won the 1991 Grammy Award for Song of the Year.

Throughout the evening, Julie’s melodies and direct, deeply emotional lyrics filled the room. More than a few audience members were visibly moved. It was the kind of musical evening that could only happen in New York City—an evening overflowing with love, love, love.

Learn more about the artist at www.juliegold.com

Find more upcoming shows at the Beechman on their website here.

See photos from the June 23 evening below.

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Julie Gold

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Julie Gold

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Julie Gold

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Julie Gold

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Julie Gold

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Stephen Flaherty

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Stephen Flaherty

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Stephen Flaherty

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Steven Flaherty

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Stephen Flaherty

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Julie Gold

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Stephen Flaherty & Julie Gold

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Julie Gold

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Julie Gold

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Julie Gold

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Stephen Flaherty & Julie GOld

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Tom D' Angora & Stephen Flaherty

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Jamie deRoy & Stephen Flaherty

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Eda Sorokoff, Susie Mosher, & Gabrielle Stravelli

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


Jamie deRoy, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


SUsie Mosher, Jamie deRoy, Oliver Edward

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Review: LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: THE MUSIC OF JULIE GOLD at the Laurie Beechman Image


West Bank Cafe, Laurie Beechman Theatre



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