WICKED: FOR GOOD Moves To Netflix in July After Peacock Exclusive Run

Beginning on July 20, Wicked: For Good, the second half of the Wicked film adaptation, will be available to stream on Netflix. At that point, it will leave its current streaming home on Peacock, where it is currently available alongside the first film and the NBC special, Wicked: One Wonderful Night.

According to What's on Netflix, the movie will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix until May 2027. It first debuted on Peacock on March 20, 2026 with a slew of bonus content, including deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and more.

Wicked: For Good hit theaters last November, grossing $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, in addition to $76 million internationally, for a global opening of $226 million. Wicked: For Good marked the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film in 2024.

The first Wicked movie debuted on Peacock on March 21, 2025, and quickly became their biggest Pay 1 film during that first week on the streamer. From March 17-23, the title accumulated 882 million minutes of viewership and became the Number 1 movie across streaming services during that time.

The movie brought in $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $758 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S. upon its release.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Photo Credit: Universal