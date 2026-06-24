



Corbin Bleu is currently starring as Nick Carraway in Broadway's The Great Gatsby. During a visit to TODAY, the actor spoke about reprising the role after playing the character in the West End production last year, pointing out how his experience differs in the two productions.

"The biggest difference is, when I did it in London, I originated the role. So we're in the rehearsal room together, you're building the show. Here, I'm replacing," he explained. "The thing is, you've played the character but now I'm playing it with completely new people who have a very different take on it. I feel that it was a great exercise..."

Bleu shared that he has been a fan of the original novel since middle school, later receiving a first edition copy of the 1925 book by F. Scott Fitzgerald. "My love, when I first read the book... is Gatsby. It's the parties, it's the occasion. But I play Nick Carraway, who narrates the book... so it's been wonderful to get to dive into it in a completely new way."

Bleu went on to explain his pre-show ritual of eating a green apple, which he does before the start of every performance. It even helps prepare him for singing, says the actor. "For singing, you're always concentrating on lifting the soft palate, and there's an immediate reaction that happens when you bite. There's that perfect shape." Watch the full interview now.

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