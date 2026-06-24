Video: Corbin Bleu Explains His Broadway Pre-Show Ritual
Bleu was nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance in the show on the West End.
Corbin Bleu is currently starring as Nick Carraway in Broadway's The Great Gatsby. During a visit to TODAY, the actor spoke about reprising the role after playing the character in the West End production last year, pointing out how his experience differs in the two productions.
"The biggest difference is, when I did it in London, I originated the role. So we're in the rehearsal room together, you're building the show. Here, I'm replacing," he explained. "The thing is, you've played the character but now I'm playing it with completely new people who have a very different take on it. I feel that it was a great exercise..."
Bleu shared that he has been a fan of the original novel since middle school, later receiving a first edition copy of the 1925 book by F. Scott Fitzgerald. "My love, when I first read the book... is Gatsby. It's the parties, it's the occasion. But I play Nick Carraway, who narrates the book... so it's been wonderful to get to dive into it in a completely new way."
Bleu went on to explain his pre-show ritual of eating a green apple, which he does before the start of every performance. It even helps prepare him for singing, says the actor. "For singing, you're always concentrating on lifting the soft palate, and there's an immediate reaction that happens when you bite. There's that perfect shape." Watch the full interview now.
Corbin Bleu stars alongside Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby, and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan. The principal cast also includes Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim, with a full ensemble supporting the production, which is running at The Broadway Theatre.
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