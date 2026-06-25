Video: Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe Lead THE WEIGHT Trailer

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The official trailer has been released for The Weight, the critically-acclaimed directorial debut of Padraic McKinley, led by Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe. Vertical will release the movie in theaters on September 18, 2026.

Set in Oregon in 1933, The Weight follows Samuel Murphy (Hawke), who is torn from his daughter and sent to a brutal work camp. Warden Clancy (Crowe) tempts him with early release if he smuggles gold through deadly wilderness, but betrayal festers within the crew, and Murphy questions how far he’ll go to see his child again.

The film also stars Julia Jones (Rez Ball), Austin Amelio (Fear the Walking Dead), Avi Nash (Silo), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (Borgen), Avy Berry (A Quiet Place: Day One), and Sam Hazeldine (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power).

The screenplay was written by Matthew Chapman (Runaway Jury) and Shelby Gaines (Wildcat), with a story by Matthew Booi (Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan) and Leo Scherman (Trench 11). The Weight had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, followed by a presentation at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.

The Weight was produced by Simon Fields, Nathan Fields, Ryan Hawke, alongside Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo for augenschein Filmproduktion and executive produced by Frédéric Fiore, Céline Dornier, Andreas Rübo, Klaus Dohle, Ralf Berchtold, and Peter Block. Co-producers are Veronica Ferres and Leo Scherman.

McKinley co-edited the film with Matthew Woolley (The Good Lord Bird). Additional below-the-line talent includes director of photography Matteo Cocco (Hidden Away), Costume Designer Esther Walz (Other People’s Money), and production designer Cora Pratz (Islands), with casting by Cassandra Han (Samia) and music by Latham Gaines and Shelby Gaines (Wildcat).

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