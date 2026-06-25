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Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series

The new season will premiere on September 9.

By:

Peacock has revealed that the second season of the comedy series The Paper, set in the world of The Office, will premiere on Wednesday, September 9, with all episodes. Check out new first-look photos now.

The series follows up with the documentary crew from Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch as they find a new subject in a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

In season two, after sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards, Ned searches for a journalistic crusade, coming for a local private club and jeopardizing the paper, while he and Mare try to figure out their attraction, Esmeralda struggles to find her place, and the staff gradually mature as reporters. 

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Tony Award winner Alex Edelman, and Oscar Nuñez. 

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman serve as co-creators and executive producers. Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille) also executive produce. “The Paper” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. 

Photo Credit: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series Image


Sabrina Impacciatore

Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series Image


Ramona Young, Oscar Nuñez, Domhnall Gleeson, Alex Edelman

Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series Image


Domhnall Gleeson, Chelsea Frei, Eric Rahill

Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series Image


Domhnall Gleeson, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Eric Rahill

Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series Image


Eric Rahill, Melvin Gregg

Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series Image


Domhnall Gleeson, Allan Havey

Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series Image


Domhnall Gleeson

Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series Image


Tim Key

Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series Image


Chelsea Frei

Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series Image


Ramona Young, Domhnall Gleeson





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