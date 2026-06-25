Photos: First Look at Season 2 of THE PAPER Comedy Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Peacock has revealed that the second season of the comedy series The Paper, set in the world of The Office, will premiere on Wednesday, September 9, with all episodes. Check out new first-look photos now.

The series follows up with the documentary crew from Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch as they find a new subject in a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

In season two, after sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards, Ned searches for a journalistic crusade, coming for a local private club and jeopardizing the paper, while he and Mare try to figure out their attraction, Esmeralda struggles to find her place, and the staff gradually mature as reporters.

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Tony Award winner Alex Edelman, and Oscar Nuñez.

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman serve as co-creators and executive producers. Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille) also executive produce. “The Paper” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Photo Credit: John P. Fleenor/Peacock



Sabrina Impacciatore

Ramona Young, Oscar Nuñez, Domhnall Gleeson, Alex Edelman

Domhnall Gleeson, Chelsea Frei, Eric Rahill

Domhnall Gleeson, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Eric Rahill

Eric Rahill, Melvin Gregg

Domhnall Gleeson, Allan Havey

Domhnall Gleeson

Tim Key

Chelsea Frei

Ramona Young, Domhnall Gleeson

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...