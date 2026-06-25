THE AMERICAS Renewed for a Second Season at NBC

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NBC has greenlit its Emmy-nominated nature documentary series “The Americas” for a second season. Production is currently underway, and the new season is set to premiere in 2028.

The Americas uses cutting-edge technology to showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the supercontinent. The second season explores new regions and delves deeper into its wildlife and majestic landscapes. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, Season 1 ranked as the #1 most-watched new alternative show of the 2024-25 season and reached over 36 million viewers.

Expanding on the tentpole series, special episodes will roll out in the lead-up to season two, starting with “The Americas: A WILD 250th,” airing July 2 at 9pm ET/PT on NBC and next day on Peacock. NBC will also air “The Americas: Mother's Day” in 2027. Tom Hanks is set to return as narrator for all new episodes, including the specials.

“The Americas: Fun Fact Edition,” an encore run of the original season newly enhanced with fun facts and behind-the-scenes insights, is currently airing Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on NBC. Season-to-date, “The Americas: Fun Fact Edition” has reached over 9 million viewers.

An Environmental Media Award winner and Emmy & Critics' Choice Documentary Award nominee, “The Americas” is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (“Life,” “Planet Earth II,” “Dynasties”) and Emmy-nominated Holly Spearing for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Photo Credit: BBC Studios

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