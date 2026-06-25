MILLION DOLLAR NANNIES Discussed in New Hulu GET REAL Episode

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A new episode of Hulu's GET REAL talk format brings together guest host Morgan Stewart McGraw, Tinx, and Jack McCann for a conversation centered on MILLION DOLLAR NANNIES, the streaming platform's new reality series. The group works through several of the show's most talked-about moments, including agency founder Leah Barrs' sex scandal, Sydney Siegel's ghosting drama, and the abrupt firing of Taylor Hayward.

MILLION DOLLAR NANNIES is a reality series now streaming on Hulu that follows the world of high-end nanny placement, including the personal and professional dynamics among the people involved in the industry. The GET REAL segment also touches on nanny contracts and the realities of the profession, alongside a lighter moment in which Tinx shares why Ibiza holds a special place for her.

Hulu has been using its GET REAL format to spotlight original and acquired programming through informal panel-style conversations posted to its YouTube channel. Earlier episodes have featured guests discussing series including HOUSE OF STASSI, with a similar mix of personality-driven commentary and show previews.

MILLION DOLLAR NANNIES is currently available to stream on Hulu.

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