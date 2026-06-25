Tony Goldwyn on GHOST, SCANDAL, and Nearly Passing on His Career-Reviving Role

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new episode of TALKING PICTURES PODCAST, the HBO Max interview series hosted by Ben Mankiewicz, features an extended conversation with actor and director Tony Goldwyn covering his path through Hollywood, from early roles to a career resurgence he nearly avoided.

TALKING PICTURES PODCAST pairs Mankiewicz with film and television figures for in-depth discussions about their careers and the movies that shaped them. Each episode includes a segment called the Super 8, in which guests share a particularly memorable moviegoing experience. In this episode, Goldwyn names THE EXORCIST as the film that left the deepest impression, describing it as genuinely terrifying. The conversation also touches on his work in GHOST, his recent project ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER, and his admission that he came close to passing on SCANDAL, the television role that ultimately revitalized his career. Goldwyn also discusses how he turned to directing as a way to gain some agency in a profession defined by uncertainty, particularly given the weight of the Goldwyn name in Hollywood history.

The episode is part of Season 3 of the podcast, which streams on HBO Max. Films discussed in the conversation include GHOST, EZRA, DODSWORTH, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, BLOOD SIMPLE, THE GODFATHER PART II, HOWARD'S END, THE MALTESE FALCON, WHEN HARRY MET SALLY, and THE BEST YEARS OF OUR LIVES, among others.

Earlier episodes of the series have featured Sally Field and Susan Sarandon, both in conversation with Mankiewicz about their careers and the films that defined them.

More on HBO Max Recent Articles Jason Momoa Discusses Playing Lobo in SUPERGIRL in New DC Studios Podcast Episode 6/12/2026

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...